Mission: “Take care of my Salzburg!”

PROMISE

Many positive things have been achieved by courageous editors in cooperation with many readers over the years. But the greed for profit seems insatiable. Land consumption is spreading unchecked like a cancer in valuable landscapes. Chalet villages are growing like crazy, and compliant mayors are even having roads laid to build them. Those buyers who can afford a second home costing millions are given a Porsche as a bonus. All this is happening at a time of housing shortages and rising prices, as inner cities and town centers are literally drying up. If the rigid, cumbersome politics are failing on many fronts, an independent, non-partisan and incorruptible "Krone" is needed more than ever to stand up for the people of this wonderful Salzburg seven days a week. And will continue to do so.