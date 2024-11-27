He loved fast cars and fast money

In court, the man from Linz was tight-lipped, saying only that he had only used the money to keep the business running and maintain his luxurious lifestyle. "It's clear from the files that you have a clever mind and are a brilliant salesman - you could talk an Inuk (Eskimo) into buying a freezer. Unfortunately, you don't have the patience to really build something up, you just want to make a quick buck - and that is now taking its toll," the chairwoman summed up. He must now spend four and a half years behind bars and pay the injured parties a high six-figure sum.