Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Austrians help

1.030 billion euros: donations despite the crisis

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 22:30

Inflation is weighing heavily on the hearts of Austrians - but we are still giving an impressive 1.030 billion euros to good causes. The "Krone" is also involved with "A spark of warmth". Donations for animal welfare & Co. are now tax-deductible!

0 Kommentare

It is above all the small donors who form the backbone of domestic generosity. However, it is precisely these donors who are currently suffering the most from the wave of inflation. Despite the ongoing economic slump, people gave almost as much to good causes last year as they did in the record year of 2022, which was dominated by aid for Ukraine. An unbelievable (predicted) 1.030 billion euros in donations for this year means only a slight decrease on the record level.

While support for the victims in Eastern Europe has decreased, the earthquake in Turkey and Syria as well as storm relief in Austria were the main reasons for giving: "Despite economic restrictions, the population has once again shown how important charitable work is in Austria," explains Ruth Williams, Managing Director of Fundraising Verband Austria, who also sums up the downer of her analysis: "Although only minimal, the trend in donations is negative for the first time. In practice, fewer donations coupled with significantly higher costs for the organizations unfortunately means that less money is available for charitable services." This means that voluntary organizations could soon have to cut costs.

Zitat Icon

25 to 30 percent of annual income is donated during Advent. The trend reversal is feasible.

(Bild: Sima Prodinger)

Ruth Williams, Fundraising Verband Austria

Bild: Sima Prodinger

(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

"A spark of warmth" helps the whole country again
According to the initial forecast for the current year, a further decline of four percent is expected in 2024. How much we open our hearts and wallets in the coming Christmas season will therefore determine the outcome of this year's donation year more than ever.

The traditionally large "Krone" campaign "A spark of warmth" should also help. Ombudswoman Barbara Stöckl is delighted: "Our generous community of readers, sponsors and supporters are helping to alleviate the suffering in the country."

"A spark of warmth": Dr. Christoph Dichand, ombudswoman Stöckl, Klaus Schwertner (Caritas) and editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann (from left). (Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)
"A spark of warmth": Dr. Christoph Dichand, ombudswoman Stöckl, Klaus Schwertner (Caritas) and editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann (from left).
(Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)

The helpers expect the charity reform to have a stimulating effect on donations, with incentives for education, animal welfare and the cultural sector. A total of 1.44 million Austrians now claim donations amounting to €407 million as special expenses for tax purposes - this means that two out of every five euros donated are deductible.

You too can help with a QR code!
We are living in challenging times. More and more people need support - for themselves, but also for their beloved four-legged friends. Our "Krone" pet corner receives calls every day from desperate pet owners who can no longer even afford food for their dog or cat. "I'd rather go without a warm meal myself before my pet has to go hungry", such statements are no longer a rarity. A visit to the vet is no longer affordable for many pet owners. This is exactly where we can help!

Krone" readers in need receive financial support for urgent operations, and we also distribute large quantities of food to animal charities and associations throughout Austria. This is made possible by donations. And there have been some pleasing developments in the area of animal welfare in particular. This is because donations are now also tax-deductible. Donations can be made by payment slip or standing order, but they can also be made quickly and unbureaucratically using a QR code!

Christmas, the festival of charity for animals too. Simply donate now via QR code! (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Brigitte Gradwohl)
Christmas, the festival of charity for animals too. Simply donate now via QR code!
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Brigitte Gradwohl)
Maggie Entenfellner at an animal rescue in Hungary. (Bild: Privat)
Maggie Entenfellner at an animal rescue in Hungary.
(Bild: Privat)

Simply scan the code - and you will be taken to the website of our association "Friends of the Animal Corner". There you have to enter some data, which will immediately be forwarded to the tax office. The tax refund is then made without further action. The association has been awarded the donation seal of approval for many years, and every cent goes directly to animal welfare! Office and staff costs are borne entirely by the "Krone".

Animals are true comforters of the soul and for many people often the last joy in bitter hours. Saving an animal does not change the world - but for this one animal, the world changes for the better. Your donation can make a big difference.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf