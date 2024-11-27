1.030 billion euros: donations despite the crisis

While support for the victims in Eastern Europe has decreased, the earthquake in Turkey and Syria as well as storm relief in Austria were the main reasons for giving: "Despite economic restrictions, the population has once again shown how important charitable work is in Austria," explains Ruth Williams, Managing Director of Fundraising Verband Austria, who also sums up the downer of her analysis: "Although only minimal, the trend in donations is negative for the first time. In practice, fewer donations coupled with significantly higher costs for the organizations unfortunately means that less money is available for charitable services." This means that voluntary organizations could soon have to cut costs.