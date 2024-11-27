Austrians help
1.030 billion euros: donations despite the crisis
Inflation is weighing heavily on the hearts of Austrians - but we are still giving an impressive 1.030 billion euros to good causes. The "Krone" is also involved with "A spark of warmth". Donations for animal welfare & Co. are now tax-deductible!
It is above all the small donors who form the backbone of domestic generosity. However, it is precisely these donors who are currently suffering the most from the wave of inflation. Despite the ongoing economic slump, people gave almost as much to good causes last year as they did in the record year of 2022, which was dominated by aid for Ukraine. An unbelievable (predicted) 1.030 billion euros in donations for this year means only a slight decrease on the record level.
While support for the victims in Eastern Europe has decreased, the earthquake in Turkey and Syria as well as storm relief in Austria were the main reasons for giving: "Despite economic restrictions, the population has once again shown how important charitable work is in Austria," explains Ruth Williams, Managing Director of Fundraising Verband Austria, who also sums up the downer of her analysis: "Although only minimal, the trend in donations is negative for the first time. In practice, fewer donations coupled with significantly higher costs for the organizations unfortunately means that less money is available for charitable services." This means that voluntary organizations could soon have to cut costs.
25 to 30 percent of annual income is donated during Advent. The trend reversal is feasible.
Ruth Williams, Fundraising Verband Austria
Bild: Sima Prodinger
"A spark of warmth" helps the whole country again
According to the initial forecast for the current year, a further decline of four percent is expected in 2024. How much we open our hearts and wallets in the coming Christmas season will therefore determine the outcome of this year's donation year more than ever.
The traditionally large "Krone" campaign "A spark of warmth" should also help. Ombudswoman Barbara Stöckl is delighted: "Our generous community of readers, sponsors and supporters are helping to alleviate the suffering in the country."
The helpers expect the charity reform to have a stimulating effect on donations, with incentives for education, animal welfare and the cultural sector. A total of 1.44 million Austrians now claim donations amounting to €407 million as special expenses for tax purposes - this means that two out of every five euros donated are deductible.
You too can help with a QR code!
We are living in challenging times. More and more people need support - for themselves, but also for their beloved four-legged friends. Our "Krone" pet corner receives calls every day from desperate pet owners who can no longer even afford food for their dog or cat. "I'd rather go without a warm meal myself before my pet has to go hungry", such statements are no longer a rarity. A visit to the vet is no longer affordable for many pet owners. This is exactly where we can help!
Krone" readers in need receive financial support for urgent operations, and we also distribute large quantities of food to animal charities and associations throughout Austria. This is made possible by donations. And there have been some pleasing developments in the area of animal welfare in particular. This is because donations are now also tax-deductible. Donations can be made by payment slip or standing order, but they can also be made quickly and unbureaucratically using a QR code!
Simply scan the code - and you will be taken to the website of our association "Friends of the Animal Corner". There you have to enter some data, which will immediately be forwarded to the tax office. The tax refund is then made without further action. The association has been awarded the donation seal of approval for many years, and every cent goes directly to animal welfare! Office and staff costs are borne entirely by the "Krone".
Animals are true comforters of the soul and for many people often the last joy in bitter hours. Saving an animal does not change the world - but for this one animal, the world changes for the better. Your donation can make a big difference.
