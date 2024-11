Recalled cola will soon be incinerated

Small pieces of metal suspected in soft drinks

Around 28 million bottles with a best-before date between 4.2.2025 and 12.4.2025 with the code "WP" under the printed date were affected. During bottling at the production plant in Edelstal (district of Neusiedl am See), a sieve had broken, which is why small pieces of metal were suspected in the soft drinks. It was one of the largest recalls ever in Austria.