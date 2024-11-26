London wants to give tobacco industry an expiration date

In addition, sweet flavors for e-cigarettes will be restricted and their packaging revised to make them less attractive to children and young people. A complete ban on advertising and sponsorship for so-called vapes is planned. Disposable e-cigarettes will be banned from June 2025 as part of separate environmental legislation.

"The number of minors vaping is growing at an alarming rate and without urgent intervention we will have a generation of young people addicted for a long time to come," said Health Minister Wes Streeting. "It is unacceptable that these harmful products with brightly colored packaging and flavors like 'gummy bears' and 'rainbow explosion' are being targeted at minors."