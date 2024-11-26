Anti-smoking law
London wants to give tobacco industry an expiration date
A tough anti-tobacco law is approaching in the UK. The bill has passed its first hurdle in parliament. The Social Democratic government is thus one step closer to its plans.
Among other things, the draft stipulates that anyone born after January 1, 2009 will never be allowed to legally buy cigarettes in their lifetime. Instead, the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products will be raised by one year every year.
In addition, sweet flavors for e-cigarettes will be restricted and their packaging revised to make them less attractive to children and young people. A complete ban on advertising and sponsorship for so-called vapes is planned. Disposable e-cigarettes will be banned from June 2025 as part of separate environmental legislation.
Tens of thousands of deaths every year
"The number of minors vaping is growing at an alarming rate and without urgent intervention we will have a generation of young people addicted for a long time to come," said Health Minister Wes Streeting. "It is unacceptable that these harmful products with brightly colored packaging and flavors like 'gummy bears' and 'rainbow explosion' are being targeted at minors."
According to official figures, 80,000 people in the UK die every year as a result of smoking. The damage to the economy is estimated at 18 billion pounds (around 21.55 billion euros) per year. For the "Tobacco and Vapes Bill" to come into force, the House of Lords must also approve it after a total of three readings in the House of Commons.
