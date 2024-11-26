100 days without a win – now a new negative record looms

Light and shade in the 2016/17 season

Altach had already waited eleven rounds in vain for a win in the 2016/17 season. The team picked up just four points from the last eleven match days - coach Martin Scherb had to vacate his seat for Werner Grabherr before the final round. Despite the total collapse at the end of the season, the Rheindorf team was never in danger of relegation. This was due to the fact that they had started the season with four wins and had even secured the winter crown in the fall with an incredible run of nine games without defeat (6 wins, 3 draws).