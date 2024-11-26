Sad anniversary
100 days without a win – now a new negative record looms
SCR Altach have now gone exactly 100 days without a win in the Bundesliga. Since the 2:0 home win against Wolfsberg on August 18, there have been three draws and eight defeats in eleven rounds - a goal difference of 7:17 and a drop to the bottom of the table.
The Rheindörfler have thus equalized their previous "records" in terms of winlessness. There have already been eleven rounds without a "treble" twice in the SCRA's Bundesliga history. The last time was in the 2021/22 season, when they suffered ten defeats in a row. After the sixth defeat, coach Damir Canadi was replaced at the winter break. However, his successor Ludovic Magnin also conceded four more defeats before at least picking up his first point.
Light and shade in the 2016/17 season
Altach had already waited eleven rounds in vain for a win in the 2016/17 season. The team picked up just four points from the last eleven match days - coach Martin Scherb had to vacate his seat for Werner Grabherr before the final round. Despite the total collapse at the end of the season, the Rheindorf team was never in danger of relegation. This was due to the fact that they had started the season with four wins and had even secured the winter crown in the fall with an incredible run of nine games without defeat (6 wins, 3 draws).
Dry spell against Sturm
Numbers you can only dream of at the moment. What's more: Saturday will be their twelfth game without a win, as they host league leaders Sturm Graz. There have been six defeats and one draw against the Styrians in the last seven matches...
