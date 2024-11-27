Home game for the 99ers
Three magic words on the way back to success
The Graz ice hockey cracks welcome Ljubljana on Wednesday. One of the two duels so far this season was won away from home. Recently, however, the 99ers skated off the ice twice as losers - according to sports director Philipp Pinter, that should change again with three precisely defined virtues.
"This will be a landmark game for us," says Head of Sport Philipp Pinter. His Graz ice hockey cracks welcome Ljubljana on Wednesday. The 99ers are currently fourth, the visitors from Slovenia seventh. In other words, exactly the team that is currently not above the ominous line of the top six. The lead is currently seven points. "Ten would be better than four," winks the 39-year-old, who also knows: "The season is long, we still have 28 games left."
The engine stuttered a little recently - 0:4 at home against the KAC and a 4:5 at Fehervar despite leading three times. "But we're not panicking about that. We showed a good game at Fehervar. And also against the KAC - we scored 38 times on their goal, while Klagenfurt only scored 16 times on ours. You have to manage to concede so little first." But Pinter also knows that it's the goals that count in the end. "Not scoring in front of a full house was of course a corresponding damper. But we won't let ourselves be completely talked down about the performance."
Three magic words for success
In view of the 99ers' performance so far, there are three "magic words" that are needed: "Efficiency - we need to score more goals from our many chances. Focus - so far we've rarely managed to stay focused for the full 60 minutes. Consistency - in some situations, we're simply not aggressive enough," explains Pinter. However, he also emphasizes: "The team believes in our plan, is fully committed and wants to develop further."
Ljubljana is certainly not an easy opponent - the "Dragons" are currently the best outnumbered team. The two previous duels away from home have both ended 4:2, with the 99ers winning one and losing one. "They are a very compact team, have a great goalie and half the Slovenian national team in their squad," says Pinter. Nevertheless, he does not want to pay too much attention to the Slovenians. "We have to concentrate on our game, concede fewer penalties. And then show powerful ice hockey!"
