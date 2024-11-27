Three magic words on the way back to success

The engine stuttered a little recently - 0:4 at home against the KAC and a 4:5 at Fehervar despite leading three times. "But we're not panicking about that. We showed a good game at Fehervar. And also against the KAC - we scored 38 times on their goal, while Klagenfurt only scored 16 times on ours. You have to manage to concede so little first." But Pinter also knows that it's the goals that count in the end. "Not scoring in front of a full house was of course a corresponding damper. But we won't let ourselves be completely talked down about the performance."