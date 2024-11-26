Philippines: President threatened with murder by vice president

Alliance of convenience has become "toxic"

Both the president and his vice president are offspring of the two most influential political families in the island state. A political alliance between Duterte and Marcos Jr. helped them both to victory in the 2022 election. However, before the mid-term elections, in which the Filipinos elect new members of the House of Representatives, among other things, there was a rift. In October, Duterte spoke of a now "toxic" relationship with Marcos Jr. and expressed fantasies of violence: "I imagine myself cutting off his head."