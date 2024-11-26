Brutal power struggle
Philippines: President threatened with murder by vice president
A power struggle at the top of the Philippine government is now escalating completely. A few days ago, Vice President Sara Duterte threatened President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with murder. Duterte is now being questioned by the public prosecutor's office.
Duterte wrote on Facebook that she was in contact with someone who was prepared to kill Marcos, his wife and a cousin - the Speaker of the House of Representatives - if she herself was killed. This is "no joke", she assured.
The Vice President made the statements in response to online comments that she should watch out for her own safety in the House of Representatives. Previously, her chief of staff had been arrested after he failed to answer questions during a hearing on the alleged misuse of funds. The National Bureau of Investigation has summoned Duterte for Friday. There, she is to make a statement before the chief investigator.
The police have also launched a manhunt for the killer whom Duterte allegedly contacted. The politician, however, emphasized that her statements had been "torn out of their logical context".
Alliance of convenience has become "toxic"
Both the president and his vice president are offspring of the two most influential political families in the island state. A political alliance between Duterte and Marcos Jr. helped them both to victory in the 2022 election. However, before the mid-term elections, in which the Filipinos elect new members of the House of Representatives, among other things, there was a rift. In October, Duterte spoke of a now "toxic" relationship with Marcos Jr. and expressed fantasies of violence: "I imagine myself cutting off his head."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.