Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Next insolvency

Graz company goes bankrupt: 120 employees laid off

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 11:13

The Graz-based employer PHP Management has filed for bankruptcy proceedings at the regional court. The civil engineering, road renovation and pipe-laying company had to register 120 employees with the AMS (Public Employment Service Austria) and is also facing debts of 4.1 million euros.

0 Kommentare

The string of insolvencies just won't stop: this time it's a company in Grabenstraße in Graz - PHP Management. The debtor, a master builder, has filed for bankruptcy proceedings itself.

On its website, the company describes itself as a "partner for civil engineering projects, the rapid laying of a wide range of pipes and the renovation of roads, verges and paths". The focus was on laying fiber optic cables and the associated excavations.

Over 4 million euros for schools
According to the managing director, the main client changed its terms and conditions in the spring of this year, which caused the business to falter. "It can be assumed that the company will be closed as part of the forthcoming insolvency proceedings. There are probably no plans to restructure this company," writes the Kreditschutzverband von 1870.

A hard blow for the 120 or so employees who are now being registered with the AMS. In addition, debts amounting to around 4.1 million euros are outstanding. This compares to assets of just over 500,000 euros. Creditors can now assert their claims.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf