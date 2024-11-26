Next insolvency
Graz company goes bankrupt: 120 employees laid off
The Graz-based employer PHP Management has filed for bankruptcy proceedings at the regional court. The civil engineering, road renovation and pipe-laying company had to register 120 employees with the AMS (Public Employment Service Austria) and is also facing debts of 4.1 million euros.
The string of insolvencies just won't stop: this time it's a company in Grabenstraße in Graz - PHP Management. The debtor, a master builder, has filed for bankruptcy proceedings itself.
On its website, the company describes itself as a "partner for civil engineering projects, the rapid laying of a wide range of pipes and the renovation of roads, verges and paths". The focus was on laying fiber optic cables and the associated excavations.
Over 4 million euros for schools
According to the managing director, the main client changed its terms and conditions in the spring of this year, which caused the business to falter. "It can be assumed that the company will be closed as part of the forthcoming insolvency proceedings. There are probably no plans to restructure this company," writes the Kreditschutzverband von 1870.
A hard blow for the 120 or so employees who are now being registered with the AMS. In addition, debts amounting to around 4.1 million euros are outstanding. This compares to assets of just over 500,000 euros. Creditors can now assert their claims.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.