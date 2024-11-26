“Blackmail!” ÖSV defends itself against FIS decision

The ÖSV filed a lawsuit against the world federation in June. The reason was an FIS decision that World Cups in various winter sports should no longer be marketed by the national federations but centrally by the world federation in future. "Our position is that the decision by the FIS Executive Board in April 2024 restricts competition and is a form of blackmail. Because it explicitly states that if you sign this, you get that in return. That is a point that we will definitely fight against," explained Scherer.