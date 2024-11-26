“Then we have a good chance of promotion”

"The next highlight awaits us against a really good team. We want to get as far as possible in this competition." Coach Jürgen Kerber spoke optimistically in the "Krone" talk: Rapids' U19 team, with aces from the U18s and the two-man team, will host FC Basel in the Youth League on Tuesday (19, cannot be seen live). Captain Zivkovic and Co. are full of confidence after their promotion against highly-rated Braga (Por). "If we bring everything to the pitch, we have a good chance of progressing," said Kerber, who arrived with a 40-strong squad led by head of delegation Willi Schuldes. Basel? "More physical than Braga, structured, with an offensive approach," he says ahead of the first leg of the third round at the St. Jakob athletics stadium.