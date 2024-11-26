Rapid in Youth League
“Then we have a good chance of promotion”
On to the next coup! Rapid's U19s play host to FC Basel in the Youth League on Tuesday and want to lay a good foundation for promotion in the first leg of the third round. Coach Jürgen Kerber believes they have a good chance. If they progress, they would face a single, decisive home game in the 1/16 finals.
"The next highlight awaits us against a really good team. We want to get as far as possible in this competition." Coach Jürgen Kerber spoke optimistically in the "Krone" talk: Rapids' U19 team, with aces from the U18s and the two-man team, will host FC Basel in the Youth League on Tuesday (19, cannot be seen live). Captain Zivkovic and Co. are full of confidence after their promotion against highly-rated Braga (Por). "If we bring everything to the pitch, we have a good chance of progressing," said Kerber, who arrived with a 40-strong squad led by head of delegation Willi Schuldes. Basel? "More physical than Braga, structured, with an offensive approach," he says ahead of the first leg of the third round at the St. Jakob athletics stadium.
After arriving there on Monday - Green-White trained and stayed overnight in Götzis beforehand - the final training session took place. One or two of the talented players are out injured: keeper Fellner, Szladits and also Muharemovic. The central defender suffered a muscle injury in his back thigh last Friday in the second league home game against St. Pölten. Offensive ace Dursun, who was strong in his home debut including the 3:2 promotion win against Braga, had to stay in Vienna for tactical reasons due to the absences. The second leg will take place on December 11 (17) at the Allianz Stadium. In the 1/16 final, they would then have the right to play at home in a single knockout clash.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
