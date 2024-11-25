For “Zuckerl” it’s now: “Close your eyes and go!”

Rumors of a Kurz comeback

Many in the People's Party also see things differently: making Kickl chancellor does not arouse much enthusiasm. It is considered unlikely that Kickl could withdraw and make way for a less controversial FPÖ politician as chancellor. This means that ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer is also relatively firmly in the saddle - especially if a government is formed quickly. However, if it takes longer and the results of the Lower Austrian municipal council and Burgenland elections are added to this, the rumors about a possible return of Sebastian Kurz will become louder.