China adventure could end for job in Europe

Almost three years ago, Hans-Peter Berger made a life-changing decision. In 2021, the former Bundesliga goalkeeper embarked on a big adventure and went to China as a goalkeeping coach. The now 43-year-old signed a one-season contract with Chengdu Rongcheng. But it was not to remain "just" one season. Three years later, the Salzburg native is still under contract in Asia and his journey so far could hardly have been more successful. "When I arrived, the team had just been promoted. The club is now one of the best in the country. This year we finished the league in third place, which means we can play in the Asian Champions League next season," says Berger. In Chengdu, the hype surrounding the club is huge. "It's a football-crazy city, around 40,000 people always come to our home games in the stadium."