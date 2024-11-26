Hans-Peter Berger
China adventure could end for job in Europe
Goalkeeping coach Hans-Peter Berger had a strong season in the Chinese league with Chengdu Rongcheng. The Salzburg native has now been working in Asia for three years. But now his adventure could be coming to an end and the 43-year-old is hoping for a job in Europe.
Almost three years ago, Hans-Peter Berger made a life-changing decision. In 2021, the former Bundesliga goalkeeper embarked on a big adventure and went to China as a goalkeeping coach. The now 43-year-old signed a one-season contract with Chengdu Rongcheng. But it was not to remain "just" one season. Three years later, the Salzburg native is still under contract in Asia and his journey so far could hardly have been more successful. "When I arrived, the team had just been promoted. The club is now one of the best in the country. This year we finished the league in third place, which means we can play in the Asian Champions League next season," says Berger. In Chengdu, the hype surrounding the club is huge. "It's a football-crazy city, around 40,000 people always come to our home games in the stadium."
However, it remains to be seen whether he will still be there in 2025. "I don't yet know how my journey will continue," says Berger. There is now a break in China, so the former under-21 international can now enjoy some time at home. "I hardly get home during the year, so we're really enjoying the weeks at the moment. I'm watching my son play football and I'm going on vacation with my wife."
"The goal would be Europe"
Because Berger would like to be with his loved ones more often, a change of scenery seems possible. "Our great success this year has opened a few doors for the entire coaching team. I would like to continue working with them because we have a good connection. My big goal would be a job at a club in Europe. Because I believe that we would also be successful here. And of course it would be much easier for me to visit my family again and again," he says.
Whether an opportunity will open up for him and his adventure in China will come to an end after three years will be decided in the coming weeks. Otherwise, it is also quite possible that Berger's journey in the East will continue after all.
