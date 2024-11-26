Citizen fears for his architectural jewel during street reconstruction

Homeowner Alexander Persterer in Maria Enzersdorf is worried about his late Gothic winegrower's house, the oldest house in the village in the district of Mödling. He is convinced that the upcoming "Mariazellergasse" road construction project could pose a massive threat to it. This is because the lane is to be converted into a meeting zone. His fear: "The road profile will be leveled and the protective sidewalk edges will be removed". And: "The fact that the road will also be slightly tilted means that more water than before will reach the walls of our house when it rains and the dampness will increase," he fears. His appeal at the local council meeting in October was granted. Persterer is now all the more surprised that the issue is back on the municipal council's agenda tomorrow.