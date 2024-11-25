Secret roommates in urban areas

Exhibition duration: until September 14, 2025 daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Inatura in Dornbirn.

Inatura will be closed on December 25 and 26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

On December 24 and 31, 2024, the exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.