It’s getting serious: Hinteregger about to make his professional comeback!

Pacult comparison with Brazil

Incidentally, the defeat in Graz-Liebenau was also Peter Pacult's biggest ever as coach. Previously, there had been two 6-0 defeats: With Klagenfurt at home against Salzburg (April 10, 2022) and with 1860 Munich at Hertha Berlin (March 8, 2003). This time, however, it was the heaviest of beatings - due to desolate tackling. And despite 49 percent possession for the champions! "We will draw our conclusions, we don't need to dramatize anything - we have to find solutions before Sunday against Tirol," emphasized Pacult, who said: "I don't want to sugarcoat anything - but Brazil also lost 1:7 to Germany in 2014!"