Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gas cartridges on fire

Several explosions in a garden shed fire

Nachrichten
24.11.2024 13:01

A dramatic night for the residents of an apartment building in Wiener Neustadt. When a neighboring garden shed went up in flames, they had to be evacuated from their apartments. The fire also "popped" several times.

0 Kommentare

"Fire in hut, several explosions!" This dramatic emergency message reached firefighters in Wiener Neustadt on Sunday night. On site, the seriousness of the situation became clear: when the firefighting crews arrived, the garden shed in Daimlergasse was already fully engulfed in flames that threatened to spread to a vehicle parked nearby and to the adjacent apartment building.

Attempts to extinguish the fire with a garden hose
Passers-by had already smashed the side window of the car so that they could push it out of the danger zone. Meanwhile, neighbors tried to keep the fire in check with a garden hose. But in vain - the flames were several meters high.

The garden shed was ablaze. (Bild: Presseteam ffwrn.at)
The garden shed was ablaze.
(Bild: Presseteam ffwrn.at)

Gas cartridges ruptured
Just as the first Florian breathing apparatus teams were starting to extinguish the fire, there was a loud bang at the source of the fire. Several more followed. As it turned out, the heat had ruptured some gas cartridges and spray cans stored in the hut. The emergency services then had to proceed with particular caution.

Zitat Icon

The façade insulation had already melted away under the plaster in the lower part of the house!

Branddirektor Christian Pfeiffer, Einsatzleiter der Feuerwehr

Dense smoke in apartments
Due to the heavy smoke development, apartments in the neighboring residential building were also quickly filled with smoke. Firefighters therefore brought the affected residents to safety. The facade of the house also had to be opened with a rescue saw to prevent the fire from spreading through embers. Windows and the battery of a photovoltaic system were also damaged by the intense heat.

The facade of the house had to be cut open. (Bild: Presseteam ffwrn.at)
The facade of the house had to be cut open.
(Bild: Presseteam ffwrn.at)

Cause of the fire still unclear
26 firefighters worked on the dramatic garden shed fire for almost two hours. Police officers and emergency services were also on site. It remains to be seen why the fire broke out in the garden shed at night.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf