Vienna and San Marino

The soccer fairytale

Of course, this has to do with the fact that in the recent past, one record after another has been set: First international win (against Liechtenstein) after 20 winless years, first away win (against Liechtenstein) and three goals in a match for the first time (against Liechtenstein). The footballers from the supposedly oldest republic in the world can pin all this to their white and blue banner; the previous record (a goal after eight seconds against England followed by a 7-1 defeat) is now just a waste of time. Under these circumstances, even the Nations League, at least for dwarf states, takes on a kind of meaning, because in future they will play in Group C and will no longer have to deal with Gibraltar and a principality mentioned several times, but can look forward to completely different caliber such as possibly Finland, Kazakhstan and Montenegro. Let no one say there are no more soccer fairytales.