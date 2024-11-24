The city gets serious: Damisch becomes Thimig

There are 34 people registered in the eight house numbers in Heinrich-Damisch-Straße, some of whom have lived there for decades. In addition, four companies are based in the small street in Salzburg-Parsch. They are all due to get a new address at the beginning of 2025. The man who gave the street its name, Heinrich Damisch, is known to have been a fervent anti-Semite and National Socialist, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.