80s legend Michael Winslow at Vienna Comic Con

He thrilled audiences as the constantly chattering Larvell Jones in the cult comedy "Police Academy", delighted fans in "Spaceballs" and the German production "Zärtliche Chaoten" - now Michael Winslow was the top star of Comic Con in Vienna-Leopoldstadt for two days. The queue for autographs and photos was certainly long and spanned all generations. "It's great that I'm still bringing joy to so many people. Especially in times when humor is no longer as good as it used to be."