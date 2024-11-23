Next accident:
Car ends up in the ditch, driver (27) in hospital
Just a few hours after the serious traffic accident on the Seebergstraße in St. Veit on Friday afternoon, another driver overturned in the ditch on the Klagenfurt expressway (S37). The emergency services were called out again.
Shortly after midnight, there was a crash on the S37: a 27-year-old driver was driving towards the provincial capital when he suddenly left the road between the St. Veit Nord and Mitte junctions.
"At 00:29, the St. Veit/Glan fire department and the Thalsdorf volunteer fire department were alerted to carry out safety work," said a firefighter - fortunately, this operation did not present a similarly horrific picture as the one that had occurred shortly before, when an accident on Seebergstraße in St. Veit resulted in two serious injuries.
The driver was able to free himself
Although the 27-year-old's car overturned into the ditch and came to a standstill on the roof, the 27-year-old driver was miraculously able to free himself and climb out of the wreckage. "He was handed over to the Red Cross and then taken to hospital with injuries of indeterminate severity," said the Florianis. It is not known exactly how the accident occurred.
Road closed, traffic diverted
The clean-up operation lasted around an hour: "The fire department's task was to illuminate the scene of the accident and assist the towing company in recovering the vehicle. The S37 was closed in the southbound direction for the duration of the clean-up work and traffic was diverted via the urban area of St. Veit."
