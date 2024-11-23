Car ends up in the ditch, driver (27) in hospital

The driver was able to free himself

Although the 27-year-old's car overturned into the ditch and came to a standstill on the roof, the 27-year-old driver was miraculously able to free himself and climb out of the wreckage. "He was handed over to the Red Cross and then taken to hospital with injuries of indeterminate severity," said the Florianis. It is not known exactly how the accident occurred.