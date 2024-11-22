Hammerer takes over chairmanship of the Control Committee

The arguments were obviously not convincing. Eva Hammerer snatched the desired position from under Reinhold Einwallner's nose. No one need fear that in her new role she will not rap the knuckles of those in government, as she already did this - to the chagrin of the ÖVP and, at times, her own government members - in her old role as head of the Green Party. She wants to take on her new post according to the motto "control with heart and soul".