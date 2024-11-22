"With heart and soul"
Hammerer takes over chairmanship of the Control Committee
Shortly after the provincial elections, former National Councillor Reinhold Einwallner (SPÖ) put forward a claim to the chairmanship of the provincial parliament's control committee, which had previously been held by Daniel Allgäuer (FPÖ). However, Eva Hammerer (Greens) prevailed.
The chair of one of the most important state parliament committees is usually held by the largest opposition party - and therefore actually by the Greens. However, as the Greens were in the provincial government during the last two legislative periods, Einwallner argued that the former governing party should not control itself in retrospect.
Experience gained in Vienna
In addition, in his previous role as a member of the National Council, he had been sent by his party to one or two committees of inquiry at federal level. He is therefore very familiar with the subject of control.
The arguments were obviously not convincing. Eva Hammerer snatched the desired position from under Reinhold Einwallner's nose. No one need fear that in her new role she will not rap the knuckles of those in government, as she already did this - to the chagrin of the ÖVP and, at times, her own government members - in her old role as head of the Green Party. She wants to take on her new post according to the motto "control with heart and soul".
