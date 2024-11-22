Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"With heart and soul"

Hammerer takes over chairmanship of the Control Committee

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 16:16

Shortly after the provincial elections, former National Councillor Reinhold Einwallner (SPÖ) put forward a claim to the chairmanship of the provincial parliament's control committee, which had previously been held by Daniel Allgäuer (FPÖ). However, Eva Hammerer (Greens) prevailed. 

0 Kommentare

The chair of one of the most important state parliament committees is usually held by the largest opposition party - and therefore actually by the Greens. However, as the Greens were in the provincial government during the last two legislative periods, Einwallner argued that the former governing party should not control itself in retrospect.

Experience gained in Vienna
In addition, in his previous role as a member of the National Council, he had been sent by his party to one or two committees of inquiry at federal level. He is therefore very familiar with the subject of control.

Reinhold Einwallner (SPÖ) was left behind. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Reinhold Einwallner (SPÖ) was left behind.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

The arguments were obviously not convincing. Eva Hammerer snatched the desired position from under Reinhold Einwallner's nose. No one need fear that in her new role she will not rap the knuckles of those in government, as she already did this - to the chagrin of the ÖVP and, at times, her own government members - in her old role as head of the Green Party. She wants to take on her new post according to the motto "control with heart and soul". 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf