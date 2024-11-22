Electricity price reduction followed by an increase for the grid

Increase by the state still uncertain

The increase in the grid fee itself is "only" 25 euros or 8.3 percent (including VAT) per year. The two managing directors are seeking clarification on the following point: in addition to the grid costs, there is the renewable energy subsidy, the renewable energy subsidy flat rate and the electricity levy. "Although these are collected by Tinetz, we pass them on to the state on a one-to-one basis," explain Trattler and Rieder.