She was a prosecutor
Trump nominates Pam Bondi as US Attorney General
Following the withdrawal of his preferred candidate Matt Gaetz, US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated a former prosecutor as his future Attorney General. Pam Bondi (59) was, among other things, Attorney General of Florida - and was a member of Trump's legal team in the first impeachment proceedings against him.
Trump had originally intended to appoint the controversial congressman Matt Gaetz to the post. However, he resigned a few hours earlier.
Department of Justice has special significance for Trump
Bondi had been a public prosecutor for around 20 years, Trump emphasized. In Gaetz's case, he was criticized for lacking legal expertise and not having enough experience for the job. The Department of Justice could play a key role in Trump's second term - partly because of the ongoing criminal proceedings against the president-elect.
Trump wants to refocus the department "on its actual purpose"
Trump also addressed this in a message on his online network Truth Socia: The US Department of Justice has been instrumentalized against him and other Republicans for too long, he said. This is now over. Bondi would "refocus the Department of Justice on its real purpose" of fighting crime and restoring security in the USA, Trump said. He described the lawyer as a fighter for an "America First" policy.
Bondi dropped investigation into Trump University
During her time as Attorney General of the state of Florida, Bondi had continued Trump's policies by legal means: For example, she took action against Trump's predecessor Barack Obama's healthcare reform and investigated unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud by Democrats. In 2013, the Trump Foundation donated 25,000 dollars to Bondi's campaign for re-election as Attorney General. Shortly afterwards, Bondi refrained from further investigating allegations against Trump University, an educational institution of the billionaire suspected of fraud. Both sides denied any connection.
The 59-year-old also stood by the then president in the first impeachment proceedings against him in Congress in 2019. In recent months, she has criticized the proceedings against Trump in TV appearances and portrayed him as being persecuted by the investigating prosecutors for political reasons.
Preferred candidate Gaetz withdrew after accusations
Gaetz's nomination was primarily torpedoed by allegations that he had sex with a minor and used drugs. The 42-year-old always denied both. However, several Republican senators publicly doubted that Gaetz would be confirmed by the congressional chamber. In view of the narrow Republican majority among the 100 senators, a ministerial appointment would fail with just four no votes from their camp. Bondi should have a much better chance of getting through Congress.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
