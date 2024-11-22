Trump nominates Pam Bondi as US Attorney General

Trump wants to refocus the department "on its actual purpose"

Trump also addressed this in a message on his online network Truth Socia: The US Department of Justice has been instrumentalized against him and other Republicans for too long, he said. This is now over. Bondi would "refocus the Department of Justice on its real purpose" of fighting crime and restoring security in the USA, Trump said. He described the lawyer as a fighter for an "America First" policy.