Felt "persecuted"
Freak-out: man (33) smashed his own rear window
A curious incident kept the Klagenfurt police busy on Thursday: a 33-year-old Bosnian man went berserk - apparently for no reason - and not only damaged his own car, but also destroyed his cell phone and injured two police officers.
The drama began at around 12 noon when the 33-year-old stopped in his car near a patrol car, opened the window and started swearing at the officers. "He then drove off at excessive speed," said the police, who immediately gave chase. However, the man did not seem to have intended to flee.
He suddenly stopped his car in the middle of the road and approached the patrol car in a visibly aggressive manner: "The officers tried to calm the man down. However, he shouted wildly and behaved aggressively throughout." But the situation escalated even further when the police officers asked him to identify himself ...
Window smashed out of anger
Completely enraged, the Bosnian hit the rear window of his own vehicle so hard with his fist that it shattered. Immediately afterwards, he also threw his cell phone onto the road with full force - destroying it in the process. "The 33-year-old then attacked the officers. During the subsequent arrest and personal search, the man resisted so much that two police officers suffered injuries of indeterminate severity", according to the provincial police headquarters, who charged the man with resisting public authority and grievous bodily harm. Incidentally, the Bosnian stated that the reason for his behavior was that he felt he was being followed by the police.
Dog in the trunk
During his outburst, the police also noticed that there was a dog in the trunk of the car, which was taken to the Animal Welfare Competence Center (TIKO) in Klagenfurt after its owner was arrested. The 33-year-old was taken to the police detention center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
