Freak-out: man (33) smashed his own rear window

Window smashed out of anger

Completely enraged, the Bosnian hit the rear window of his own vehicle so hard with his fist that it shattered. Immediately afterwards, he also threw his cell phone onto the road with full force - destroying it in the process. "The 33-year-old then attacked the officers. During the subsequent arrest and personal search, the man resisted so much that two police officers suffered injuries of indeterminate severity", according to the provincial police headquarters, who charged the man with resisting public authority and grievous bodily harm. Incidentally, the Bosnian stated that the reason for his behavior was that he felt he was being followed by the police.