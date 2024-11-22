Mitterdorfer showed greatness, Rangnick unfortunately not!

The Carinthian also showed greatness in his departure

The Executive Committee meeting has since been canceled, and the next meeting on November 29 will decide which of the four Vice Presidents will follow Mitterdorfer until the next Annual General Meeting - planned for May 2025. The Carinthian also showed greatness in his departure: he referred to the stressful situation for his family due to the constant attacks, thanked the employees in the ÖFB and "all constructive forces that work in the interests of soccer in Austria at all levels and in all functions".