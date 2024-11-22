Hiking in Styria
It gets quiet on the alpine pastures in late fall
From the valley floor of Breitenau to the secluded alpine pastures around the panoramic Aibel and the idyllic Hofbauerhütte - this time the "Krone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti present a particularly picturesque route.
When it gets cooler, the leaves lie on the ground and the grazing animals have left the alpine pastures, the solitary hiking season in the Almenland begins. In the market town of Breitenau am Hochlantsch, we hike through an area that is characterized by mining tradition and rural cultural landscape and offers numerous feel-good spots within the Almenland Nature Park region, such as the Hofbaueralm with the inconspicuous Aibel.
The alpine pastures, the view of the Mürztal valley with the Limestone Alps in the background and the constant view of the Hochlantsch to the south will win over many a hiker. Conclusion: from the Breitenau valley to the alpine pastures with their stunning views.
Facts & figures
- Hiking data: 15.8 km / 890 m elevation gain / walking time approx. 5.30 h (entire loop).
- Requirements: Roads, paths and short sections over pathless terrain; steeper sections on the descent.
- Route guidance system: well marked and signposted; only a few markings are visible on the descent over the alpine pastures to the Dornerkogel, partly pathless terrain, so a GPX track is an advantage.
- Starting point: St. Jakob village center; parking spaces opposite the Raiffeisenbank; public transport: bus 167 and/or SAM cab(www.oststeiermark.at/sam).
- Refreshment stops: none during the hike; Gasthof Hofbauer, 03866/ 2262, Breitenau am Hochlantsch, Breitenauerstraße 37.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
We start at the church in St. Jakob-Breitenau am Hochlantsch and see the yellow signposts in the direction of Eibeggsattel.
Passing the elementary school, we head into the valley along the Eibeggbach stream and then steadily uphill from the Lanzenkreuz. Shortly after the farmstead, we see the start of the hiking trail on the left at SAM station BM 3629. We follow the markings uphill to the ruined stone house in a meadow.
We reach the Eibeggsattel pass crossing via an asphalt road, where we turn right towards Straßegg and hike uphill to the Ederkogel (1098 m). Through the forest and along pleasant gravel roads, we finally reach the alpine pastures around the Aibel (1394 m), a small elevation near the Hofbauerhütte.
The hiking trails intersect at the foot of the Aibel, where we take the descent to St. Jakob via the alpine pastures to the Dornerkogel and through the forest to the vlg. Andler farm.
We return to the starting point via the road.
