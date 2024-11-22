It gets quiet on the alpine pastures in late fall

When it gets cooler, the leaves lie on the ground and the grazing animals have left the alpine pastures, the solitary hiking season in the Almenland begins. In the market town of Breitenau am Hochlantsch, we hike through an area that is characterized by mining tradition and rural cultural landscape and offers numerous feel-good spots within the Almenland Nature Park region, such as the Hofbaueralm with the inconspicuous Aibel.