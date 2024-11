Is it okay to remind dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead?

It's not that I don't like dogs. But I don't like them any more than any of the other animals that populate our colorful fauna. I don't share this attitude with dog owners in particular. Of course, the domestic dog (canis lupus familiaris) is much more popular with them than all other creatures (often even more than humans), just as spiders are disproportionately popular with arachnophiles, snakes, tortoises and geckos with reptile owners and budgerigars with all bird lovers.