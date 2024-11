Säumel? “He’s staying on as coach until the winter”

Michael Parensen, 38 years young, Westphalian. He is the new Managing Director of Sport at SK Sturm. Parensen's footballing CV is impressive given the clubs he has played for. Dortmund, 1. FC Köln, albeit in the youth ranks and with two teams. Then Berlin. There, Parensen became "a legend" at Union, as Sturm president Christian Jauk put it. "I was a player at Union for twelve years and an official for four," says Parensen, who knows what it's like at large member clubs, especially those that are animated by fans. "At Union, for example, we were very close to the fans."