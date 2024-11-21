Shock confession
Ex-footballer drank “70 beers in one evening”
Shocking confession from ex-footballer Fredy Guarin! The 38-year-old Colombian, who ended his career three years ago, admits to drinking "50, 60 or even 70 beers in one evening".
From a life of luxury to a total crash. During his playing career, Guarin earned millions at clubs such as Inter Milan, FC Porto and Shanghai Shenhua. With the Colombian national team, he reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup and only narrowly failed to beat the hosts Brazil. But after successful years, Guarin's life became a misery towards the end of his soccer career. The Colombian midfielder became addicted to alcohol and only escaped death by luck in 2020.
I got drunk two days before the game, then scored one or two goals and the team won.
Fredy Guarin über seine Alkoholsucht
"I was an alcoholic from day one," Guarin told Colombian television station Caracol Television about his move from Inter Milan to China in 2016. He had already been drinking more and more in Italy, but had maintained his sporting focus at the time. "I got drunk two days before the game, then scored one or two goals and the team won," Guarin looked back. He drank everywhere, "at home, in the disco, in the restaurant".
He didn't seek help at the time, but: "I knew it was wrong, both because of my work and because of my family responsibilities. I was totally consumed by alcohol".
Corona pandemic and separation
After moving from China to Brazil, it was the coronavirus pandemic and the separation from his wife that threw him completely off course in 2020. His condition got worse. "I drank 50, 60 or even 70 beers in one evening," Guarin confessed. He only went to training so that he could continue drinking afterwards. Even his life was in danger during this phase. "I lived on the 17th floor and wanted to jump from the balcony," Guarin reported. A net, which he was no longer aware of due to his intoxication, probably saved his life at the age of 33.
Guarin is now sober after attending a rehab clinic for alcoholics. In recent years, he has also lost a few kilos thanks to a lot of sport, as his Instagram profile shows. The 38-year-old seems to be back on the right track.
In future, he wants to use his personal experiences to prevent similar fates as an ambassador for mental health.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional mental health situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.