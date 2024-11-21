Ex-footballer drank “70 beers in one evening”

Corona pandemic and separation

After moving from China to Brazil, it was the coronavirus pandemic and the separation from his wife that threw him completely off course in 2020. His condition got worse. "I drank 50, 60 or even 70 beers in one evening," Guarin confessed. He only went to training so that he could continue drinking afterwards. Even his life was in danger during this phase. "I lived on the 17th floor and wanted to jump from the balcony," Guarin reported. A net, which he was no longer aware of due to his intoxication, probably saved his life at the age of 33.