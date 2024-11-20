Feller: “One wipeout is enough for battle mode”

Above the clouds, Reinhard May once sang, freedom should be limitless. That's where the thoughts gallop. Manuel Feller knows this too. That's how the Tyrolean's ski world started moving in his head on the flight home from Levi. The start to the season? Could have been better, no doubt. Two races, two out. Although Feller was demonstrably fast in Sölden. And in Levi, too, a mistake forced him to hasardize and thread.