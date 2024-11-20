Gurgl home game
Feller: “One wipeout is enough for battle mode”
After the disappointing result in Levi, the ÖSV men are out for revenge at the home slalom in Gurgl on Sunday (10.30 am and 1.30 pm). Because for Manuel Feller, one wipeout is enough to switch into battle mode!
Above the clouds, Reinhard May once sang, freedom should be limitless. That's where the thoughts gallop. Manuel Feller knows this too. That's how the Tyrolean's ski world started moving in his head on the flight home from Levi. The start to the season? Could have been better, no doubt. Two races, two out. Although Feller was demonstrably fast in Sölden. And in Levi, too, a mistake forced him to hasardize and thread.
"The form fits, the speed is there," was the thought above the clouds. The World Cup future seems limitless.
Now comes Gurgl. The place where Feller began his wonderful crystal journey in the slalom a year ago with a victory (ahead of Marco Schwarz and Michael Matt). Where his phenomenal winning ski was used for the first time. And where the season really gets going for "Felli" this year?
"Yes, I got a slap in the face"
"I thought about that on the plane too," he grins, "yes, I got a slap in the face. But maybe it's like boxing: you're only really in the fight when you've taken the first one. And I can promise you: One is enough for me."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
