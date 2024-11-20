Red cards – and Reds overtaking the right

One major, emotional topic of the discussion also came up during the experts' debriefing: the city of Graz and its future transport plans. On Tuesday, we published a secret paper on the provincial capital's mobility strategy, which envisages a complete reorganization of the road network. This is where ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler and FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek really "got into the juice": "The concept that we took from the 'Kronen Zeitung' a few days ago is the final declaration of standstill for Graz," ranted Drexler. "If private transport is to be reduced to a fraction of what it is now, how is that supposed to work?"