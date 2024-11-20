Elephant round analysis
Red cards – and Reds overtaking the right
The "Krone" elephant round for the Styrian regional elections on November 24th is over: political scientist Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle, pollster Christoph Haselmayer and Claus Pándi, editor-in-chief of the "Salzburg-Krone", on the strongest statements of the top candidates.
There were no underhand tones or wild shouting matches, it remained harmless bickering and nobody put their foot in their mouth: The six top candidates did not really hurt each other, the atmosphere was largely "consensual", as political scientist Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle put it in a nutshell after the big elephant round. It is possible that one or the other wanted to keep the door open for a coalition.
"Could one candidate have been fishing in another voter's pond?" moderator Gundula Geiginger wanted to know. "All of them appealed very well to their own clientele," analyzed pollster Christoph Haselmayer. However, the politicians had not succeeded in capturing the votes of other parties virtually in the last print.
One major, emotional topic of the discussion also came up during the experts' debriefing: the city of Graz and its future transport plans. On Tuesday, we published a secret paper on the provincial capital's mobility strategy, which envisages a complete reorganization of the road network. This is where ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler and FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek really "got into the juice": "The concept that we took from the 'Kronen Zeitung' a few days ago is the final declaration of standstill for Graz," ranted Drexler. "If private transport is to be reduced to a fraction of what it is now, how is that supposed to work?"
Mobility: "A points victory for everyone"
"If the mobility plan goes ahead like this, then good night inner-city economy, good night for commuters," Kunasek also said. KPÖ party leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler and Green Party leader Sandra Krautwaschl took a completely different view. "That was a points victory for everyone," summed up Claus Pándi, editor-in-chief of the "Salzburg-Krone" newspaper.
Did Neos top candidate Niko Swatek succeed in showing the state government the red card when it came to childcare? "Yes, he used the statistics to highlight the failings," said Stainer-Hämmerle. However, Drexler wanted to show that he was governing with reason: "He tried to play on the governor's bonus."
The expert was surprised by "the conservative world view" of SPÖ leader Anton Lang in particular. The latter had apparently not realized that men were also responsible for childcare. Pándi added that it was new in Styria for the Red Party to overtake the ÖVP and FPÖ on the right on this issue. Christoph Haselmayer, on the other hand, stated: "Childcare is not an electorally decisive issue."
