How Grandma Daisy ruins business for scammers

From January to the end of August alone, the regulatory authority RTR received more than 7800 complaints in the category "misuse of personal telephone numbers". However, it can be assumed that the number of unreported cases is much higher, according to Dr. Klaus M. Steinmaurer, Managing Director of the Telecommunications and Postal Services Division. Because: "With the cell phones that we always have with us, we also run the risk of falling for fraudulent schemes on the Internet at any time!"