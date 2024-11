Tyrol’s guest patients: When the limit is reached

It's no big surprise: most guest patients in Tyrol were treated at the Innsbruck clinic in 2023. Its Medical Director Alois Obwegeser explains the high numbers in Tyrol primarily by the fact that "as a tourist destination, we have a relatively high number of acute cases". According to him, most inpatient admissions in 2023 resulted from injuries and cardiovascular diseases. However, patients also come to Tyrol for planned procedures - especially cancer treatments. "Because we are a university hospital and also specialize in highly complex procedures, we are often requested," explains Obwegeser.