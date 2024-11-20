Hahn: “Europe intellectually prepared for Trump”

Corona pandemic shaped Hahn's time in office

Hahn's time in office as Budget Commissioner also saw the coronavirus pandemic and the creation of the EU Coronavirus Fund (Recovery and Resilience Facility). "There is now a lot of criticism of the ARF concept," admitted the Commissioner responsible. But: "At the end of 2021, Europe recovered from the coronavirus pandemic a year earlier than predicted, then came the Ukraine war," he said, defending his concept as "successful". Now it's about "learning how to implement this in the future". He is in favor of ideas to merge parts of the Cohesion Fund with the ARF, because "the critics of more than 500 programs should be taken seriously".