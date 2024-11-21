"PCs for everyone"
Styrians breathe new life into old computers
The "PCs for all" association reactivates disused computers, laptops, cell phones and tablets and gives them away to people who urgently need them. It is a project close to Peter Kraft's heart, for which he even turned his living room into a workshop.
Refurbishing discarded computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones and giving them away is the goal of a group of volunteers from Styria, most of them pensioners. They are part of the "PCs for all" association, which is active throughout Austria. Peter Kraft from Graz, who used to work in a large technology company, Otto Simon and Sigrid Zaussinger have taken on leading roles.
"We give the devices that we reactivate primarily to children, refugees and trainees who would otherwise not have access to them or could not afford them. At the moment, our clients mainly include many Ukrainian schoolchildren. However, we also support social institutions such as the Women's Violence Protection Center. The equipment is donated by companies and private individuals," Kraft explains to the Krone.
His own living room as a workshop
Over the last three years, he has breathed new life into over 700 appliances, and every month around 20 to 30 of them are refurbished in his apartment, which he has turned into a workshop, and given away to those in need. Kraft receives support from other volunteers. "The devices are cleaned and defective parts are replaced, reassembled and linguistically adapted so that the new owners can work with them straight away. I like this work because it keeps you mentally fit and it's also sustainable."
And the work of "PCs for all" is needed, as the long waiting list proves. In Styria alone, there are currently well over 50 people on it. Kraft: "We are therefore still dependent on equipment donations. And we are also happy to receive helping hands." If you would like to support the dedicated association, please contact www.pcsfueralle.at.
