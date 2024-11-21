Styrians breathe new life into old computers

His own living room as a workshop

Over the last three years, he has breathed new life into over 700 appliances, and every month around 20 to 30 of them are refurbished in his apartment, which he has turned into a workshop, and given away to those in need. Kraft receives support from other volunteers. "The devices are cleaned and defective parts are replaced, reassembled and linguistically adapted so that the new owners can work with them straight away. I like this work because it keeps you mentally fit and it's also sustainable."