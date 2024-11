Man (31) drove without a license and registration

Drugged driver pulled out of traffic on the A10

In the afternoon, police officers from the provincial traffic department pulled a drugged driver out of traffic on the A10 (Tauernautobahn) in the direction of Salzburg. The 39-year-old from Flachgau had previously attracted attention due to his conspicuous driving style. During the subsequent check, the man showed clearly recognizable signs of impairment. A preliminary alcohol test was negative, but a drug saliva test was positive. As a result, a sprinkler doctor determined that he was unfit to drive. The man from Flachgau had his driver's license taken away and was prohibited from continuing to drive. He will be reported to the police.