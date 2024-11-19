Mikl-Leitner and Doskozil put pressure on negotiators

Doskozil: "It is completely absurd"

"It is completely absurd that the grid costs are not borne jointly by everyone," says Doskozil. Thanks to the expansion of renewables, Burgenland has recently been able to increase its energy independence from 50 to 62 percent. According to Doskozil, it is also wrong that the federal government now wants to phase out price-dampening measures such as the suspension of contributions for renewable energy and the reduction in the electricity levy at the end of the year. "These measures must be continued. With a new energy community, Burgenland is also offering its own solution for price stability," said the powerful SPÖ provincial governor.