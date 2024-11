Young criminal broke into 66 cars

But that was not all: in addition to a number of other minor offenses, the 16-year-old, who already has a criminal record, is also accused of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm. On June 5, the teenager drove away from the police on a stolen moped. The chase also led across pedestrian zones - and over the Müllner Steg, a bicycle and pedestrian bridge. There, a courageous passer-by stood in his way, whom he allegedly rammed on purpose, according to the indictment. The judge adjourned the trial due to further witness statements.