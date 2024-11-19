"The long-established parties are moving further and further away from the citizens," says Hofbauer-Lagler, who is very skeptical about the current situation in the municipal council. "We see ourselves as a citizens' list and want to deal with issues that affect people here in the village." Such as traffic calming on the B 54, for example. "People drive far too fast here," he says. Other concerns: More green spaces, an intergenerational house for young and old, strengthening volunteering and many new projects in harmony with nature. Why did he turn his back on the SPÖ? "It wasn't moving forward enough for me and there were too many internal problems," Hofbauer-Lagler concludes.