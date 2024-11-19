ActiveCommunity
The newly founded citizens' list AMG - Aktiv Mensch Gemeinde (Active People Community) - will be standing for local council elections in Schwarzau am Steinfeld in January. Its founder is the former SPÖ local councillor Franz Hofbauer-Lagler. He would like to see a greater focus on local needs.
Former SPÖ local councillor Franz Hofbauer-Lagler is running for local council elections in Schwarzau am Steinfeld in the district of Neunkirchen in January with a new citizens' list called "Aktiv Mensch Gemeinde". Why? "Because I want to make a difference for the people in the community," says the trained florist. Patrick Hruschka, Verena Mulzet, Georg Hofbauer-Lagler and Domenic Telsnig are also in the running.
Slowing down speeding cars on the B54
"The long-established parties are moving further and further away from the citizens," says Hofbauer-Lagler, who is very skeptical about the current situation in the municipal council. "We see ourselves as a citizens' list and want to deal with issues that affect people here in the village." Such as traffic calming on the B 54, for example. "People drive far too fast here," he says. Other concerns: More green spaces, an intergenerational house for young and old, strengthening volunteering and many new projects in harmony with nature. Why did he turn his back on the SPÖ? "It wasn't moving forward enough for me and there were too many internal problems," Hofbauer-Lagler concludes.
