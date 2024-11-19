Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

ActiveCommunity

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 17:05

The newly founded citizens' list AMG - Aktiv Mensch Gemeinde (Active People Community) - will be standing for local council elections in Schwarzau am Steinfeld in January. Its founder is the former SPÖ local councillor Franz Hofbauer-Lagler. He would like to see a greater focus on local needs. 

0 Kommentare

Former SPÖ local councillor Franz Hofbauer-Lagler is running for local council elections in Schwarzau am Steinfeld in the district of Neunkirchen in January with a new citizens' list called "Aktiv Mensch Gemeinde". Why? "Because I want to make a difference for the people in the community," says the trained florist. Patrick Hruschka, Verena Mulzet, Georg Hofbauer-Lagler and Domenic Telsnig are also in the running. 


Slowing down speeding cars on the B54

"The long-established parties are moving further and further away from the citizens," says Hofbauer-Lagler, who is very skeptical about the current situation in the municipal council. "We see ourselves as a citizens' list and want to deal with issues that affect people here in the village." Such as traffic calming on the B 54, for example. "People drive far too fast here," he says. Other concerns: More green spaces, an intergenerational house for young and old, strengthening volunteering and many new projects in harmony with nature. Why did he turn his back on the SPÖ? "It wasn't moving forward enough for me and there were too many internal problems," Hofbauer-Lagler concludes. 

Former SPÖ local councillor Franz Hofbauer-Lagler is running for local council in Schwarzau am Steinfeld in the district of Neunkirchen in January with a new citizens' list called "Aktiv Mensch Gemeinde". Why? "Because I want to make a difference for the people in the community," says the trained florist. Patrick Hruschka, Verena Mulzet, Georg Hofbauer-Lagler and Dominic Telsnig are also taking part.  


Slowing down speeding cars on the B54

"The long-established parties are moving further and further away from the citizens," says Hofbauer-Lagler, who is very skeptical about the current situation in the municipal council. "We see ourselves as a citizens' list and want to deal with issues that affect people here in the village." Such as traffic calming on the B 54, for example. "People drive far too fast here," he says. Other concerns: More green spaces, an intergenerational house for young and old, strengthening volunteering and many new projects in harmony with nature. Why did he turn his back on the SPÖ? "It wasn't moving forward enough for me and there were too many internal problems," Hofbauer-Lagler concludes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf