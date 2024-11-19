On the Schöckl
Stubenberghaus opens with new tenants from April
After the traditional inn closed its doors a good seven weeks ago, good news can now be heard from high up on the Schöckl: from April 2025, the Stubenberghaus will reopen with new tenants. Who they are - and what they plan to do.
At the end of September this year, the guests of the Stubenberghaus said their goodbyes: Michael Weixler and Margareta Katzensteiner served up one last meal before the most-visited inn on Graz's local mountain closed its doors. But not forever: as good news from the mountains, it has now been announced that Carina and Wilfried Bauchart will resume operations as new tenants from April next year.
The restaurateur couple can already look back on many years of experience in the industry. Among other things, Carina and Wilfried Brauchart have worked in Switzerland and on cruise ships - this winter they are still working in Tyrol. Good experience for the popular inn, which was visited by around 600 guests on peak weekends.
The Alpenvereinshaus offers 200 seats and even 13 hotel rooms at an altitude of 1445 meters. It was built in 1890 and has been a listed building since 1990. "After many years of successful cooperation, it was important to us to ensure the long-term stable management of the hotel," says Günter Riegler, who signed the new contract as Chairman of the Grazer Alpenverein.
Opening ceremony and "Schöckl brunch" planned
He describes the Stubenberghaus as a "key business" for tourism and is delighted with the "promising pair of restaurateurs". The couple currently live in Imst (Tyrol) and are parents of two grown-up children. Carina Brauchart explains: "In addition to being willing to prepare the most loving and tasty dishes for my guests, I am interested in my family, cultures, outdoor sports, reading and nature."
The two chefs' new dishes can be tasted for the first time on April 1, 2025. An opening celebration with music, drinks and goulash is planned for Saturday, April 5. Regionality is a top priority: All products served will come from a maximum radius of 150 kilometers. On Sundays and public holidays, there will be a "Schöckl Brunch" in future - the Stubenberghaus will be open six days a week with Tuesday as a day off.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.