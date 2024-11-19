At last! Carinthia has a Bundesliga referee

VAR not new territory

Ristoskov has already managed 65 second division games in his career, as well as seven matches in the ÖFB Cup. Now it's exciting: Emil, who works 30 hours a week as an office worker for the car rental company Sixt at Klagenfurt airport, will be confronted with VAR for the first time as head referee. "But it's not new territory for me, as I've already been working with the VAR for five seasons as 4th official," explained Emil.