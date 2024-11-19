BW Linz extends long-term contract with Schößwendter

Rejection of Grasshoppers Zurich

It is an open secret that Scheiblehner would like to become coach of Sturm Graz. There is said to be an exit clause in his contract that only applies to Sturm. It has recently been rumored that Scheiblehner is a candidate to become head coach of the traditional Swiss club Grasshoppers Zürich. The record champions announced on Tuesday that the German Tomas Oral will take over the position. According to the newspaper "Blick", Scheiblehner is said to have turned the Zurich club down.