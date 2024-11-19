Coach to follow
BW Linz extends long-term contract with Schößwendter
Christoph Schößwendter has extended his contract as sports director at Bundesliga club Blau-Weiß Linz until 2028.
The 36-year-old has been in this position at the Upper Austrian club since the summer of last year. The next step is to extend the contract with coach Gerald Scheiblehner, BW managing director Christoph Peschek announced in a club press release on Tuesday.
Schößwendter's contract would have expired next summer. "Even though we still have many challenges ahead of us, I am convinced that we are not at the end yet and that there is still a lot of potential," said the ex-professional.
Scheiblehner also set to extend his contract
Scheiblehner, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is also set to sign with the Linz club. "Now that the future of the sporting director has been clarified, we want to hold talks with head coach Gerald Scheiblehner about extending his contract as soon as possible in accordance with the communicated procedure," said Peschek.
Rejection of Grasshoppers Zurich
It is an open secret that Scheiblehner would like to become coach of Sturm Graz. There is said to be an exit clause in his contract that only applies to Sturm. It has recently been rumored that Scheiblehner is a candidate to become head coach of the traditional Swiss club Grasshoppers Zürich. The record champions announced on Tuesday that the German Tomas Oral will take over the position. According to the newspaper "Blick", Scheiblehner is said to have turned the Zurich club down.
