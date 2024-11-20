Roast duck, celeriac and apple

Ingredients Roast duck breast: 1 duck fillet, 1 tbsp honey, 1 tsp coriander seeds, 1 tsp Szechuan pepper or black pepper, ½ tsp fennel seeds, 4 allspice seeds, a little ginger powder, salt

Preparation: Score the skin of the fillet crosswise and season lightly with salt. Place skin side down in a cold pan and fry over a medium heat for approx. 5 minutes. (For example, weigh down with a pan so that the skin can brown nicely all over.) Add a little butter, thyme and garlic. Remove from the pan, brush with honey and leave to rest in the oven at 50°C for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with the coarsely crushed spices.