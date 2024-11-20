Recipe of the week
Roast duck, celeriac and apple
This time, the apple and celery root are the stars of the show for chef Peter Lehner. The delicious celeriac vegetables and glazed apples taste great and go perfectly with the duck fillet. But of course Peter also shows us how to make the skin of the fillet nice and crispy.
Ingredients Roast duck breast: 1 duck fillet, 1 tbsp honey, 1 tsp coriander seeds, 1 tsp Szechuan pepper or black pepper, ½ tsp fennel seeds, 4 allspice seeds, a little ginger powder, salt
Preparation: Score the skin of the fillet crosswise and season lightly with salt. Place skin side down in a cold pan and fry over a medium heat for approx. 5 minutes. (For example, weigh down with a pan so that the skin can brown nicely all over.) Add a little butter, thyme and garlic. Remove from the pan, brush with honey and leave to rest in the oven at 50°C for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with the coarsely crushed spices.
Ingredients for glazed apples: 20g sugar, 50ml white port wine, 100ml apple juice, ½ stick cinnamon, 2 allspice seeds, pepper, butter, 1 apple cut into wedges, salt
Preparation: Caramelize the sugar with a little water and deglaze with wine. Add the spices and pour in the apple juice. Reduce to a syrup and add the apple slices. Lightly thicken with butter and cook the apple slices until al dente.
Celery vegetable ingredients: ½ celeriac cut into sticks, 100g butter, 1 tbsp chopped parsley, juice and zest of half a lemon, salt, pepper
Preparation: Melt the butter in a pan and add the celeriac. Cook for approx. 20 minutes over a slow heat until soft. Season to taste with salt, pepper and lemon and add the chopped parsley at the end.
