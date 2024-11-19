"Story is false!"
Kidman: This is the truth behind the “divorce meme”
It is one of the most famous internet photos that became legendary as a meme: It shows Nicole Kidman opening her mouth in jubilation and throwing her arms in the air in 2001. According to reports, the Oscar winner had just come out of her lawyer's office at this moment after her divorce from Tom Cruise was finalized.
In September, Nicole's Hollywood co-star Jenna Dewan even used the photo for her celebratory post after her own divorce with Channing Tatum was finalized.
The only problem: according to Kidman, the story behind the snapshot is a lie.
Involuntarily delivered "meme-ready" photos
In an interview with "GQ UK", the Australian actress had commented on the fact that she had often involuntarily given fans "meme-ready" photos over the years.
Most recently, the snapshot at the Oscars in 2022, in which she looks completely shocked - only "it wasn't my reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock".
Or the 2017 photo of her famous "walrus clap" (instead of her hands, she only slapped the balls of her hands together) at the Academy Awards, which was taken "because I was afraid of destroying the expensive borrowed jewelry on my fingers".
"The story about this is false"
Kidman then spoke out about her alleged divorce photo for the first time in over two decades: "I know it very well!" She then dropped the bombshell: "That wasn't me in real life. This photo is from a movie. The whole story is false."
Her own fans now doubt this because they were unable to track down a suitable scene from Kidman's films from the time. Kidman herself did not give any further details about the alleged movie shoot in the interview.
