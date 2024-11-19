Sweet coalition could be in place by the end of the year

On average, it took 62.4 days for a new government to be inaugurated after the previous elections of the Second Republic. Excluding the five single-party governments, it took an average of 70.2 days for coalition governments to form a government from election day to taking office. In order to maintain this average, a turquoise-red-pink government would have to be in place by December 8. The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS would only have a good two weeks to put together a coalition pact. In view of the complicated initial situation, there are also other indications that it will take longer this time.