Unruly thugs arrested outside disco in Lienz

Incisor broken off by punch

During the further investigation, another 17-year-old victim came forward and stated that he had been punched by the 28-year-old defendant for no reason and that he had broken a front tooth as a result. "Due to the credible accusation by the second victim and the aggressive behavior, the 28-year-old accused was also provisionally arrested," said the investigators. However, the 28-year-old defended himself strongly against the arrest and tried to push the officers away several times.