Alcohol involved
Unruly thugs arrested outside disco in Lienz
Desperate scenes took place in front of a disco in Lienz in East Tyrol on Sunday morning. After a drunk local man (28) had attacked two men (27, 17), the 27-year-old wanted to retaliate just as police officers were about to take a report outside the bar. Both thugs were eventually arrested.
At around 5 a.m., the 28-year-old is said to have injured two male visitors to the disco in Lienz by punching them in the face. "Just as the police were about to take the report outside the bar, the alleged 27-year-old victim suddenly and unexpectedly attacked the 28-year-old accused and punched him in the face," the police said. The 27-year-old attacker was immediately arrested by the officers.
Incisor broken off by punch
During the further investigation, another 17-year-old victim came forward and stated that he had been punched by the 28-year-old defendant for no reason and that he had broken a front tooth as a result. "Due to the credible accusation by the second victim and the aggressive behavior, the 28-year-old accused was also provisionally arrested," said the investigators. However, the 28-year-old defended himself strongly against the arrest and tried to push the officers away several times.
Both attackers were injured
After the unruly man was arrested, both thugs were taken to the Lienz police station for questioning and further clarification of the facts. The men suffered serious injuries as a result of the assaults and had to be treated as outpatients in Lienz district hospital. "An alcohol test carried out on the 28-year-old was positive," emphasized the police. Intervening officers were not injured.
