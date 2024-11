Hungry foxes also devoured tame Lipizzaner horses

Duel at the top

But giving up was not an option for the Lipizzaner: In a racy derby with two top goalies, Bakovic (Bärnbach/K.) and Mitterdorfer (Füchse), the home side, who also suffered an ankle injury to Beciri, stayed in contention - but the Füchse were more cool-headed, biting again. 33:27, derby victory - and thus within one point of leaders Krems! The next home game in the Fuchsbau (27. 11.) will be a direct duel at the top. "It can go on like this," cheered top scorer Thomas Kuhn (ten goals), "we've shown who's number one in Styria!"