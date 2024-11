Only two fences stopped a drugged escape

Massive speeding violations

The escape then led via the districts of Gartenstadt and Vogelweide, via Oberfeldstraße to Laahen and then via Grieskirchner Straße and the B137 towards Grieskirchen. The driver of the car ignored a large number of red traffic lights, was massively speeding and endangered other road users. The journey continued to Bad Schallerbach, where he changed direction several times and finally broke through the fence to a company premises in Wallern.



Crashed into the fence

There he crashed into another fence. The driver and his passenger then jumped out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. The driver, a 24-year-old from the district of Grieskirchen, was apprehended and arrested; the co-driver fled across the adjacent field.