“We can easily get through the winter with gas”

The gas freeze from Russia had been expected, but prices on the exchange rose immediately. The approximately 80,000 households in Upper Austria that are still heated with gas do not need to worry during the current heating period. This is what the major suppliers Energie AG and Linz AG promise in response to an inquiry from "Krone". "Of course, we have already made provisions. Our storage facilities are 95 percent full," says Karin Strobl from Energie AG and promises that neither the prices for gas nor electricity will be increased and that security of supply is guaranteed.